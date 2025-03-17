Left Menu

High-Profile Kannada Actress Arrested in Gold Smuggling Case: Bail Petition Adjourned

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail petition in a gold smuggling case has been adjourned to March 19. The court has instructed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to submit objections. Her arrest and subsequent raids have linked her to a substantial smuggling network, also implicating her husband and accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:20 IST
High-Profile Kannada Actress Arrested in Gold Smuggling Case: Bail Petition Adjourned
  • Country:
  • India

The bail petition of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, involved in a substantial gold smuggling case, has been postponed until March 19. On Monday, the CCH 64th Court mandated the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to present its objections prior to the subsequent hearing. The case continues to unfold amid significant public and media interest.

Ranya Rao, who was taken into custody at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, was found with 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars, valued at Rs 12.56 crore. Following her arrest, further investigations led to the discovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore from her residence.

The actress, along with the second accused Tarun Raju, faces serious charges under the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act. Raju, a hotelier allegedly instrumental in orchestrating the logistics of the smuggling operation, has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. Ranya's stepfather, senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, adds another layer of complexity to the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025