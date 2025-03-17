High-Profile Kannada Actress Arrested in Gold Smuggling Case: Bail Petition Adjourned

The bail petition of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, involved in a substantial gold smuggling case, has been postponed until March 19. On Monday, the CCH 64th Court mandated the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to present its objections prior to the subsequent hearing. The case continues to unfold amid significant public and media interest.

Ranya Rao, who was taken into custody at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, was found with 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars, valued at Rs 12.56 crore. Following her arrest, further investigations led to the discovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore from her residence.

The actress, along with the second accused Tarun Raju, faces serious charges under the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act. Raju, a hotelier allegedly instrumental in orchestrating the logistics of the smuggling operation, has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days. Ranya's stepfather, senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, adds another layer of complexity to the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)