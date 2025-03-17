Court Grants Bail in Telangana Defamatory Video Case

The Hyderabad court has granted bail to two women journalists from an online news channel, who were arrested on charges of disseminating defamatory content against Telangana's Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on social media platforms.

The court decided that the charges under Section 111 of BNS were not applicable at this juncture, leading to this bail decision. P Revathi and B Sandhya, managing director and reporter, respectively, faced charges under the IT Act and BNS after their arrest on March 12 by the Cyber Crime Police.

Despite the court recognizing a solid foundation for accusations against them under other sections, it concluded that the criteria for Section 111 were unmet. As a result, the journalists were granted conditional bail, involving passport deposit and weekly appearances before police authorities.

