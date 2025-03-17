Left Menu

MSF Vehicles Attacked Amid Haitian Unrest

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that its vehicles came under fire during a hospital evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The medical charity condemned the attack, noting that no fatalities occurred, though staff sustained minor injuries amid rising violence near the Turgeau Emergency Centre.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:46 IST
Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has reported a shocking incident in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where its team members were targeted while conducting a hospital evacuation.

The renowned global medical charity denounced the attack that occurred on March 15, describing it as an intentional assault on four of its vehicles seeking safety amid escalating violence.

While fortunately, no lives were lost, the charity noted that some MSF staff members sustained minor injuries during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

