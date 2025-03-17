Teen Duo Detained for Palghar Murder: A Tragic Tale Unfolds

In a harrowing case from Palghar district, a 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend have been detained for the alleged murder of a septuagenarian. Kishore Brijmohan Mishra, a 75-year-old vendor, was reported missing on February 15, sparking a police investigation.

Authorities revealed that CCTV footage showed Mishra last seen with a young girl, leading to the detention of the girl and her boyfriend for questioning. During the interrogation, the minors claimed that Mishra was molesting the girl, which prompted their retaliatory actions.

The couple allegedly bludgeoned Mishra with stones and tiles, with the body later found in nearby bushes. While initially ruled as an accidental death, the case escalated to murder charges following the minors' confessions. They now face charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)