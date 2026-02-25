Japan Demands Release of Citizen Detained in Iran
Japan has requested the swift release of Shinnosuke Kawashima, detained in Iran for over a month. The NHK bureau chief's arrest remains shrouded in mystery, with both the Japanese government and NHK refraining from providing specific details about the case. Radio Free Europe broke the news.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST
The Japanese government has called for the immediate release of a citizen who has been held in Iran since January 20, authorities revealed on Wednesday. Details about the arrest remain scant.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki confirmed ongoing communications with the family and Iranian officials. Radio Free Europe identified the detainee as Shinnosuke Kawashima, the Tehran bureau chief for NHK.
While NHK did not confirm the detention, a spokesperson prioritized staff safety. Kawashima's NHK World profile lists him as an international affairs correspondent, having served as Jakarta's bureau chief.
(With inputs from agencies.)