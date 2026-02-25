Left Menu

Japan Demands Release of Citizen Detained in Iran

Japan has requested the swift release of Shinnosuke Kawashima, detained in Iran for over a month. The NHK bureau chief's arrest remains shrouded in mystery, with both the Japanese government and NHK refraining from providing specific details about the case. Radio Free Europe broke the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:38 IST
Japan Demands Release of Citizen Detained in Iran

The Japanese government has called for the immediate release of a citizen who has been held in Iran since January 20, authorities revealed on Wednesday. Details about the arrest remain scant.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki confirmed ongoing communications with the family and Iranian officials. Radio Free Europe identified the detainee as Shinnosuke Kawashima, the Tehran bureau chief for NHK.

While NHK did not confirm the detention, a spokesperson prioritized staff safety. Kawashima's NHK World profile lists him as an international affairs correspondent, having served as Jakarta's bureau chief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

 Global
2
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

 India
3
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 t...

 India
4
Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026