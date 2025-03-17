U.S. Aid Cuts Deepen Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar
U.S. cuts to humanitarian aid exacerbate the crisis in Myanmar, leading to increased violence and a looming famine. UN rapporteur Thomas Andrews highlights the plight of affected civilians, noting disrupted health services and potential mass displacement due to deteriorating conditions exacerbated by military actions and reduced aid.
The United States' recent reductions in humanitarian aid are severely impacting Myanmar, with violence expected to escalate, according to Thomas Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar. Speaking in Geneva, Andrews highlighted the worsening plight of Myanmar's people amid increasing military aggression.
Andrews criticized the abrupt halting of support, primarily by the U.S., which has compounded an already dire humanitarian scenario. Since the military junta seized control in 2021, aid programs for food and health have been vital, but cuts threaten to intensify hardships significantly, including potential famine, especially in Rakhine State.
In a newly published U.N. report, Andrews warns that deteriorating conditions could force people into dangerous circumstances, such as sexual exploitation and human trafficking, and result in increased migration from Myanmar. The country has been in constant turmoil since a military coup ousted the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, leading to ongoing rebellion and instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
