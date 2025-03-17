Postbank Achieves Major Milestone in SASSA Gold Card Replacement Drive

In a significant step toward modernizing South Africa’s social grant payment system, Postbank has announced that it has successfully transitioned over one million social grant beneficiaries from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold cards to the newly introduced Postbank black cards. This achievement was revealed by Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe during a joint media briefing with SASSA on Monday.

“Postbank is encouraged to announce that we have achieved a significant milestone in our replacement of SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards. As of 10 March 2025, we successfully swapped over 1 million social grant beneficiaries from the SASSA gold card to the new improved and more compliant Postbank black cards,” Mbengashe stated.

Expressing gratitude to beneficiaries for their cooperation, the CEO acknowledged the thousands of individuals who visited Postbank card replacement sites across the country. She also encouraged those who have not yet replaced their cards to do so promptly at designated sites.

Where to Get a New Postbank Black Card

Postbank has set up dedicated card replacement sites at selected branches of major retail stores, including:

Shoprite

Checkers

Usave

Pick n Pay

Boxer

Spar

Beneficiaries can find the nearest site by dialing 120355# from their mobile phones. The card replacement process is free of charge and requires only a valid form of identification—either an RSA green barcoded ID, a smart card ID, or a temporary ID.

March 20, 2025: The SASSA Gold Card Deadline

Postbank has reiterated that the SASSA gold cards will cease to function after March 20, 2025. Beyond this date, beneficiaries will not be able to:

Withdraw cash or make payments inside stores

Use the cards for any transactions at ATMs or retailers

Attempt transactions, as they will result in automatic declines

Any funds remaining in a SASSA gold card account will be securely stored in the beneficiary’s Postbank account and can still be accessed through alternative methods such as:

Postbank black cards

Post Office withdrawals

Retailers’ cardless withdrawal methods (for those registered)

Mbengashe strongly urged beneficiaries still in possession of SASSA gold cards to refrain from attempting transactions with them beyond the cutoff date to avoid frustration and inconvenience.

Postbank Will Continue Card Replacements Beyond March 20

Addressing concerns about the deadline, the CEO clarified that March 20, 2025, is not a final cutoff for obtaining a Postbank black card. Beneficiaries can still replace their SASSA gold cards at Postbank sites beyond this date.

“Social grant beneficiaries may still replace their SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards on, and after, 20 March 2025,” Mbengashe said. However, she urged beneficiaries to act swiftly to avoid disruptions in their payments and to ensure they receive their April grant without any issues.

April 2025 Grant Payments: What Beneficiaries Need to Know

For those who have not yet replaced their gold cards by April, social grant payments will still be accessible through Post Office branches. Postbank has partnered with 543 Post Office branches nationwide to facilitate these transactions. Beneficiaries only need to present a valid ID (green barcoded ID, smart card ID, or temporary ID) to withdraw their grants.

However, Post Office withdrawals will only be available to:

Beneficiaries yet to replace their SASSA gold cards

Asylum seekers receiving grants

Postbank green Mzansi/blue card grant beneficiaries

Beneficiaries who already have a Postbank black card must use ATMs or retailers to access their funds and should not attempt to collect payments inside Post Office branches.

Why the Change?

Postbank has emphasized that the transition to the new black cards is part of an effort to enhance security, compliance, and efficiency in social grant payments. The new cards come with improved security features and will ensure smoother transactions for beneficiaries.

Final Call to Beneficiaries

To prevent last-minute rushes and potential delays, Postbank and SASSA are urging all remaining beneficiaries to replace their cards as soon as possible.

“We plead with all beneficiaries to use the rest of March and early April to get their new cards,” Mbengashe stated, adding that Postbank aims to have all beneficiaries transitioned by June 2025.

No Interruption to Grant Payments

To reassure grant recipients, Postbank and SASSA have affirmed that no social grant payments will be interrupted due to the card transition. Beneficiaries will continue receiving their grants, and the Post Office withdrawal option will remain in place as a temporary measure for those still using gold cards.

The replacement of SASSA gold cards will continue at all designated Postbank sites, with additional locations being added to ease the process for beneficiaries.

Moving Forward

Postbank and SASSA have reassured South Africans that this transition is designed to make grant payments safer, more efficient, and more accessible. Beneficiaries are strongly encouraged to act now to avoid disruptions and long queues as the deadline approaches.

For further assistance, beneficiaries can contact Postbank directly or visit any of the designated card replacement sites.

The message is clear: Replace your SASSA gold card now to ensure uninterrupted access to your social grant payments!