Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous 2004 Crime

A local court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of sodomizing and murdering a 13-year-old boy nearly two decades ago. The verdict, delivered on Monday, follows a prolonged legal battle.

Additional District Judge Zunaid Muzaffar also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused. Government lawyer Pramod Kumar Sharma explained that the crime occurred on November 19, 2004, when the young victim was lured by acquaintances under the guise of play.

The boy's disappearance prompted a community search, culminating in the grim discovery of his body in a radish field the following day. The suspects were apprehended after confessing to both the assault and murder, ultimately sealing their fate in court this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)