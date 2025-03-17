Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous 2004 Crime

Four men were sentenced to life in prison for sodomizing and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2004. The Additional District Judge also fined them Rs 25,000 each. The boy was found dead in a radish field, leading to the arrest and confession of the accused for the tragic crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:23 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentences for Heinous 2004 Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of sodomizing and murdering a 13-year-old boy nearly two decades ago. The verdict, delivered on Monday, follows a prolonged legal battle.

Additional District Judge Zunaid Muzaffar also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused. Government lawyer Pramod Kumar Sharma explained that the crime occurred on November 19, 2004, when the young victim was lured by acquaintances under the guise of play.

The boy's disappearance prompted a community search, culminating in the grim discovery of his body in a radish field the following day. The suspects were apprehended after confessing to both the assault and murder, ultimately sealing their fate in court this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025