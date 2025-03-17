Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Disappearance and Deaths Stir Tensions in Jammu & Kashmir

The deaths of two brothers, amid rising concerns over missing persons, sparked a heated debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Lawmakers demand a high-level investigation, while protests erupt in response to police mishandling. The deaths fuel fear, with calls for justice growing louder.

A heated debate erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday as members from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC), and Congress raised concerns over the deaths of two brothers who, along with a third person, went missing last month.

The bodies of Riyaz Ahmad Bajad and Showkat Ahmad Bajad were found in Kulgam district, prompting calls for a high-level investigation. Some lawmakers accused the police of misconduct amid rising panic over missing person cases in the region.

Protests escalated with allegations of police mistreatment, including a viral video showing an officer allegedly abusing demonstrators. Party leaders, including the chief minister, have vowed to address the issues and investigate the shocking deaths to bring justice.

