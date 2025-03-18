Left Menu

62 Industrial Accidents Shake National Ordnance Factories in 2024

In 2024, 62 industrial accidents occurred at ordnance factories in India. Minister Sanjay Seth addressed compensation and safety improvements in Parliament, responding to concerns about long-term care for affected workers. Safety standards by CFEES are under review, with audits planned to enhance protocol compliance.

In 2024, there were 62 industrial accidents reported at ordnance factories across India, as disclosed by the government in a statement to Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, provided these figures in response to Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala's inquiry about the frequency of blasts and accidents at the factories over the last five years. Seth detailed incidents from 2020 to 2024, citing varying numbers each year and confirming government efforts in compensation and support for affected workers under the Employees Compensation Act, 1923.

Seth also addressed queries about enhancing safety standards and regulatory reviews concerning explosive handling at these plants. He assured that safety protocols set by the Centre for Fire, Explosives and Environment Safety (CFEES) are periodically reviewed, and institutional audits are conducted regularly. A task force has been established for a comprehensive safety assessment of ordnance units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

