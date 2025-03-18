Left Menu

Canada Reconsiders F-35 Jet Deal Amid U.S. Security Dependency

Canada is reevaluating its $13.29 billion contract with the U.S. for F-35 fighter jets due to concerns of over-reliance on American security support. Alternatives are being considered to diversify Canada's defense strategy, amidst a trade war and potential benefits from Canadian military contracts with other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:30 IST
Canada Reconsiders F-35 Jet Deal Amid U.S. Security Dependency
Canada is revisiting its multi-billion dollar contract with the United States for the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney. The move comes amid worries of excessive reliance on U.S. military support, especially as Canada remains embroiled in a trade dispute with its southern neighbor.

Canada's defense ministry confirmed that the contract for 88 F-35 aircraft is intact, with funds committed for the first 16 jets. However, Carney emphasized the need to consider alternative options to balance Canada's defense strategy, highlighting the importance of diversification.

Potential opportunities for Canadian firms arise as European nations ramp up their defense spending, potentially offering more contracts. Meanwhile, concerns mount over Washington's stance, with Bombardier's CEO expressing worries about repercussions for existing U.S. contracts. The debate underscores the delicate balance of international defense partnerships.

