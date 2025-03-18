Russian Forces Gain Foothold in Southern Ukraine

Russian forces on Monday made significant inroads in southern Ukraine, breaching Ukrainian defenses just southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Russian military sources and pro-Russian bloggers.

Though these claims remain unverified by Reuters, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of the village of Stepove. Contrarily, Ukraine's military has not conceded the loss but acknowledged ongoing clashes near Stepove and Lobkove.

Pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka stated Russian units breached initial Ukrainian defenses, while the Ukrainian blog Deep State noted further Russian advances. Concurrently, diplomatic efforts continue as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

