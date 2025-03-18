Russian Forces Gain Foothold in Southern Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly advanced in southern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia, breaking through Ukrainian lines. While Ukraine disputes the extent of these advances, battles continue in the region. Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are anticipated to address the conflict.
Russian forces on Monday made significant inroads in southern Ukraine, breaching Ukrainian defenses just southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Russian military sources and pro-Russian bloggers.
Though these claims remain unverified by Reuters, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of the village of Stepove. Contrarily, Ukraine's military has not conceded the loss but acknowledged ongoing clashes near Stepove and Lobkove.
Pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka stated Russian units breached initial Ukrainian defenses, while the Ukrainian blog Deep State noted further Russian advances. Concurrently, diplomatic efforts continue as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian forces
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- Stepove
- Putin
- Trump
- battles
- military
- negotiations
- invasion
ALSO READ
USAID Official Whistleblows: Humanitarian Aid in Crisis Amid Trump Administration Cuts
Trump's Crypto Reserve Plan Boosts Bitcoin and Ethereum
Trump's Divergent Tune: A Nation Divided on Support
Elon Musk Joins Trump in Washington After Mar-a-Lago Visit
Trump's Diplomatic Tumult: America's Allies Left in Limbo