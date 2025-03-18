Left Menu

Russian Forces Gain Foothold in Southern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly advanced in southern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia, breaking through Ukrainian lines. While Ukraine disputes the extent of these advances, battles continue in the region. Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are anticipated to address the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 03:37 IST
Russian Forces Gain Foothold in Southern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces on Monday made significant inroads in southern Ukraine, breaching Ukrainian defenses just southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Russian military sources and pro-Russian bloggers.

Though these claims remain unverified by Reuters, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of the village of Stepove. Contrarily, Ukraine's military has not conceded the loss but acknowledged ongoing clashes near Stepove and Lobkove.

Pro-Russian blogger Yuri Podolyaka stated Russian units breached initial Ukrainian defenses, while the Ukrainian blog Deep State noted further Russian advances. Concurrently, diplomatic efforts continue as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025