Lebanon and Syria Agree to Ceasefire Amid Tense Border Clashes

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Lebanon and Syria on Monday following deadly cross-border clashes that resulted in 10 fatalities. Lebanon's Defence Minister Michel Menassa and his Syrian counterpart Murhaf Abu Qasra hope this step will prevent further hostilities.

In the wake of the conflict, Syrian troops and Lebanese tribes exchanged accusations over who initiated the violence. The clashes have left seven Lebanese and three Syrian soldiers dead, with dozens injured. Border towns have become volatile spots since the Assad regime was overthrown by Islamist rebels.

Efforts to de-escalate the situation continue, with Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji and Syria's Asaad al-Shibani meeting in Brussels. Syrian military reinforcements have been sent to the border. The international community watches closely as both nations seek to stabilize the area.

