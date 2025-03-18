UN Security Council Pressures Taliban on Women's Rights and Combating Terrorism

The United Nations Security Council has reiterated its call for Afghanistan's Taliban government to reverse policies restricting women and girls' rights to education and employment. The council emphasized that peace and prosperity will remain elusive without decisive action on these issues.

The resolution, unanimously adopted by all 15 members, also condemned terrorism in Afghanistan and extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 2026. The Security Council's push comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, exacerbated by regional terrorism threats.

Amid ongoing humanitarian challenges, over half of Afghanistan's population requires aid, with a recent funding downturn forcing the closure of more than 200 health facilities. The UN has urged the Taliban to address both human rights concerns and the urgent need for economic aid to avert further crises.

