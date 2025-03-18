Left Menu

Controversial Deportation of Lebanese Doctor Sparks Uproar

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese doctor with a U.S. visa, was deported over alleged ties to Hezbollah, despite a judge's orders to halt the process. Homeland Security claims she supported a Hezbollah leader. Legal documents suggest her interest was spiritual, not political. Her deportation has caused significant public unrest.

18-03-2025
On Monday, Homeland Security officials revealed that Dr. Rasha Alawieh was deported back to Lebanon due to her alleged support for a Hezbollah leader, despite holding a U.S. visa. The revelation has caused alarm, especially following a federal judge's order to halt her deportation pending a hearing.

Alawieh's lawyer, Stephanie Marzouk, vowed to fight for her return, describing the 34-year-old doctor as essential to her patients. The Justice Department's reasoning for her deportation remains largely sealed, although leaked documents suggest her support for Hezbollah's leader was of a religious, not political nature.

Despite a ruling for an in-person court hearing, it was claimed that visa officials were unaware of the order before Alawieh's departure. Her deportation has triggered protests, with colleagues and supporters rallying in Rhode Island, citing her critical role in the medical community.

