Left Menu

Bangladesh Refutes US Allegations on Minority Persecution

Professor Muhammad Yunus’s interim government dismissed US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard’s claims of minority persecution in Bangladesh. The government criticized Gabbard's remarks as misleading and unfounded, emphasizing Bangladesh's inclusive Islam practices and ongoing efforts against extremism, while supporting global counterterrorism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:49 IST
Bangladesh Refutes US Allegations on Minority Persecution
Tulsi Gabbard Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Professor Muhammad Yunus's interim government has strongly refuted claims made by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard regarding minority persecution in Bangladesh. The government described her allegations as lacking evidence and unfairly tarnishing the nation's image.

In a social media statement, the chief adviser's office condemned Gabbard's comments as misleading, asserting that they overshadow Bangladesh's peaceful Islamic traditions and significant progress in combating extremism. The statement emphasized the nation's commitment to peace and partnership with the international community, including the US.

Gabbard had claimed persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh on Indian television, linking the situation to Islamic terrorism. The interim government rebuffed these assertions, stressing the need for factual dialogue and caution against harmful stereotypes to prevent sectarian tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025