Bangladesh Refutes US Allegations on Minority Persecution
Professor Muhammad Yunus’s interim government dismissed US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard’s claims of minority persecution in Bangladesh. The government criticized Gabbard's remarks as misleading and unfounded, emphasizing Bangladesh's inclusive Islam practices and ongoing efforts against extremism, while supporting global counterterrorism initiatives.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Professor Muhammad Yunus's interim government has strongly refuted claims made by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard regarding minority persecution in Bangladesh. The government described her allegations as lacking evidence and unfairly tarnishing the nation's image.
In a social media statement, the chief adviser's office condemned Gabbard's comments as misleading, asserting that they overshadow Bangladesh's peaceful Islamic traditions and significant progress in combating extremism. The statement emphasized the nation's commitment to peace and partnership with the international community, including the US.
Gabbard had claimed persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh on Indian television, linking the situation to Islamic terrorism. The interim government rebuffed these assertions, stressing the need for factual dialogue and caution against harmful stereotypes to prevent sectarian tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital information
India to grow 6.5% in fiscal 2026 despite challenges: Crisil Intelligence
Without US intelligence, Ukraine will struggle to strike targets inside Russia
U.S. Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine: Conflicting Reports Emerge
CIA lays off some recently hired officers as Trump shakes up intelligence community