Bangladesh Refutes US Allegations on Minority Persecution

Professor Muhammad Yunus's interim government has strongly refuted claims made by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard regarding minority persecution in Bangladesh. The government described her allegations as lacking evidence and unfairly tarnishing the nation's image.

In a social media statement, the chief adviser's office condemned Gabbard's comments as misleading, asserting that they overshadow Bangladesh's peaceful Islamic traditions and significant progress in combating extremism. The statement emphasized the nation's commitment to peace and partnership with the international community, including the US.

Gabbard had claimed persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh on Indian television, linking the situation to Islamic terrorism. The interim government rebuffed these assertions, stressing the need for factual dialogue and caution against harmful stereotypes to prevent sectarian tension.

