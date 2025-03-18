Major Ganja Bust: Police Seize Rs 6.52 Lakh Worth in Thane

Authorities in Thane city, Maharashtra, have intercepted a significant drug haul involving ganja valued at Rs 6.52 lakh found in an abandoned tempo along Retibunder-Shilphata Road.

The operation unfolded on March 15 when police identified the unattended vehicle laden with illicit cargo. An officer from the Mumbra police station confirmed the tempo and its contraband cargo were promptly seized.

Efforts are underway to locate the owner and driver of the tempo as part of a wider crackdown on the regional drug trade. Legal proceedings have begun with a case registered under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)