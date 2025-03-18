Major Ganja Bust: Police Seize Rs 6.52 Lakh Worth in Thane
Police in Thane city, Maharashtra, discovered ganja worth Rs 6.52 lakh in an abandoned tempo on March 15. The contraband was seemingly being smuggled. The vehicle has been seized as police intensify their search for the tempo's owner and driver. Legal action has been initiated under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:03 IST
Authorities in Thane city, Maharashtra, have intercepted a significant drug haul involving ganja valued at Rs 6.52 lakh found in an abandoned tempo along Retibunder-Shilphata Road.
The operation unfolded on March 15 when police identified the unattended vehicle laden with illicit cargo. An officer from the Mumbra police station confirmed the tempo and its contraband cargo were promptly seized.
Efforts are underway to locate the owner and driver of the tempo as part of a wider crackdown on the regional drug trade. Legal proceedings have begun with a case registered under the NDPS Act.
