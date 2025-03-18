Left Menu

Peru Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Violence After Singer's Death

Peru's President declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital following a rise in violence, triggered by the killing of a popular singer. The government has deployed soldiers and restricted rights, including freedom of assembly, allowing authorities to detain without a judicial order to combat the crime wave.

  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's President has declared a state of emergency in the capital following a surge in violence, which included the murder of a beloved singer, Paul Flores.

The decree will last for 30 days and imposes restrictions on freedoms, enabling police and military to detain individuals without judicial warrants.

Authorities reported a sharp rise in killings and extortion, with Flores' death sparking nationwide outcry and legislative calls for action. The Congress is expected to discuss a vote of no confidence in the Interior Minister for his perceived failure to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

