Peru Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Violence After Singer's Death

Peru's President has declared a state of emergency in the capital following a surge in violence, which included the murder of a beloved singer, Paul Flores.

The decree will last for 30 days and imposes restrictions on freedoms, enabling police and military to detain individuals without judicial warrants.

Authorities reported a sharp rise in killings and extortion, with Flores' death sparking nationwide outcry and legislative calls for action. The Congress is expected to discuss a vote of no confidence in the Interior Minister for his perceived failure to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)