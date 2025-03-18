Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Ends in Tragic Loss

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli air strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 200 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The strikes hit multiple targets early Tuesday, marking the end of a fragile ceasefire that had halted hostilities since January.

The bombing campaign has affected areas throughout the Gaza Strip, including northern Gaza, Gaza City, and the southern locales of Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. Health officials reported many of the deceased were children, as hospitals, already strained from 15 months of conflict, struggled to manage the influx of casualties.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire terms. In Washington, the U.S. confirmed consultation before the strikes. Meanwhile, Gaza residents recount the terror as they flee from shelled areas, with prospects of return to peace seeming increasingly bleak.

(With inputs from agencies.)