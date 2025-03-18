Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Ends in Tragic Loss

Israeli air strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 200 people, following a breakdown in ceasefire negotiations. The attacks targeted multiple areas, leaving many children among the casualties. The ongoing conflict raises the prospect of further military action, putting a fragile truce at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:05 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Ends in Tragic Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli air strikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 200 people, according to Palestinian health authorities. The strikes hit multiple targets early Tuesday, marking the end of a fragile ceasefire that had halted hostilities since January.

The bombing campaign has affected areas throughout the Gaza Strip, including northern Gaza, Gaza City, and the southern locales of Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. Health officials reported many of the deceased were children, as hospitals, already strained from 15 months of conflict, struggled to manage the influx of casualties.

Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the ceasefire terms. In Washington, the U.S. confirmed consultation before the strikes. Meanwhile, Gaza residents recount the terror as they flee from shelled areas, with prospects of return to peace seeming increasingly bleak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025