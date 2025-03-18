Left Menu

Erdogan Seeks Crucial Meeting with Trump to Mend US-Turkey Relations

Turkish President Erdogan is seeking a meeting with U.S. President Trump to discuss U.S.-Turkey relations and regional stability. Erdogan aims to enhance cooperation on mediating conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. The potential meeting is anticipated by late April, amidst tensions over U.S. alliances and Turkey's actions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is actively pursuing a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, potentially scheduled for late April, according to reports from Bloomberg News. Sources within the Turkish administration have conveyed Erdogan's intent to strengthen ties with the U.S., viewing it as vital for regional stability.

Erdogan is particularly invested in mediating international conflicts, from the ongoing situations in Ukraine to Syria, and sees enhanced U.S.-Turkey relations as essential in these efforts. Despite the importance of these ties, both Erdogan's office and the White House have refrained from commenting when approached by Reuters.

Complicating matters, the U.S. alliance with a Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey labels a terrorist group, remains a contentious issue. Past disputes have included Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems, resulting in U.S. sanctions and removal from the F-35 program. In recent phone talks, Erdogan reiterated support for Trump's initiatives to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring Turkey's commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

