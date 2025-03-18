Heightened Security for South Korea's Opposition Leader Amid Political Turmoil

In a bid to ensure safety during politically volatile times, South Korean police have increased security measures for Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party. This move follows warnings of a potential assassination plot against him, according to reports from Yonhap News Agency.

The past year has been fraught with political tension in South Korea, stemming from President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration last December, which plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades. President Yoon currently faces a trial for insurrection charges, while the Constitutional Court is expected to make a crucial ruling regarding his impeachment.

With both adherents and adversaries of Yoon set to hold large rallies ahead of the court's decision, police are bracing for possible confrontations. As these events unfold, Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged citizens to respect the court's eventual ruling, emphasizing the need for national unity and calm during these trying times.

