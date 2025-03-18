Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Pakistan Protests Afghan Involvement in Train Hijacking

Pakistan has lodged a formal protest with Afghanistan, accusing it of being complicit in a train hijacking by militants in Balochistan. The recent attack resulted in the deaths of 21 civilians and four soldiers.

According to sources, a senior Afghan diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan's concerns, although no official statement has yet been released. Pakistan claims attackers were in contact with handlers in Afghanistan and has urged the Taliban government to assist in holding the perpetrators accountable.

The Afghan Taliban has denied any links to the attack, despite a United Nations report suggesting connections between Afghan-based militants and the BLA, who claimed responsibility for the hijacking. The FO also raised concerns about Afghan involvement in a separate attack on Bannu Cantonment.

