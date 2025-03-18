Reviving Dialogue: Trilateral Diplomatic Talks in Tokyo

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, South Korea, Japan, and China are set to reignite discussions in Tokyo this Saturday, marking the first trilateral talks since 2023. The dialogue comes at a time of increasing geopolitical tension, particularly involving the United States' evolving foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, alongside his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi, will engage in in-depth discussions. These talks will focus on fostering regional cooperation and sharing perspectives on pressing international issues. Although a joint statement is not anticipated, a joint press announcement is expected, highlighting 'future-oriented cooperation'.

This meeting follows a previous one held in Busan in November 2023. Notably, China and Japan will engage in a high-level economic dialogue, the first in six years, complementing these diplomatic talks. Bilateral meetings between South Korea's Cho and his counterparts are also planned.

