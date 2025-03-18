Left Menu

Reviving Dialogue: Trilateral Diplomatic Talks in Tokyo

The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and China gather in Tokyo for their first meeting since 2023, focusing on cooperation amid global and domestic uncertainties. While no joint statement is planned, discussions aim for 'future-oriented cooperation,' with high-level economic talks between China and Japan also scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:52 IST
Reviving Dialogue: Trilateral Diplomatic Talks in Tokyo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, South Korea, Japan, and China are set to reignite discussions in Tokyo this Saturday, marking the first trilateral talks since 2023. The dialogue comes at a time of increasing geopolitical tension, particularly involving the United States' evolving foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, alongside his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi, will engage in in-depth discussions. These talks will focus on fostering regional cooperation and sharing perspectives on pressing international issues. Although a joint statement is not anticipated, a joint press announcement is expected, highlighting 'future-oriented cooperation'.

This meeting follows a previous one held in Busan in November 2023. Notably, China and Japan will engage in a high-level economic dialogue, the first in six years, complementing these diplomatic talks. Bilateral meetings between South Korea's Cho and his counterparts are also planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025