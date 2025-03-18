Reviving Dialogue: Trilateral Diplomatic Talks in Tokyo
The foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan, and China gather in Tokyo for their first meeting since 2023, focusing on cooperation amid global and domestic uncertainties. While no joint statement is planned, discussions aim for 'future-oriented cooperation,' with high-level economic talks between China and Japan also scheduled.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, South Korea, Japan, and China are set to reignite discussions in Tokyo this Saturday, marking the first trilateral talks since 2023. The dialogue comes at a time of increasing geopolitical tension, particularly involving the United States' evolving foreign policy under President Donald Trump.
South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, alongside his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi, will engage in in-depth discussions. These talks will focus on fostering regional cooperation and sharing perspectives on pressing international issues. Although a joint statement is not anticipated, a joint press announcement is expected, highlighting 'future-oriented cooperation'.
This meeting follows a previous one held in Busan in November 2023. Notably, China and Japan will engage in a high-level economic dialogue, the first in six years, complementing these diplomatic talks. Bilateral meetings between South Korea's Cho and his counterparts are also planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
