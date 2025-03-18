Left Menu

Kremlin Alarmed by Escalating Civilian Casualties in Gaza

The Kremlin has expressed concern over the escalating civilian casualties following renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which have ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged for a peaceful resolution as the Israeli military aims to free hostages, leading to increased tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:59 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Kremlin raised alarms on Tuesday about the significant number of civilian casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. With the renewal of military actions, tensions have surged, shattering a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

According to Palestinian health authorities, the strikes have claimed 326 lives, marking a grim escalation in the conflict. Moscow is closely following the developments, expressing its hopes for peace to be reinstated swiftly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the dire state of affairs, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution amidst reports of extensive civilian suffering. He reiterated Russia's interest in seeing a return to peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

