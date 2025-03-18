Left Menu

Chengannur Panchayat Member Arrested for Debit Card Fraud

A BJP panchayat member in Chengannur was arrested for withdrawing Rs 25,000 using a lost debit card. The suspect and an accomplice, who were identified through CCTV, reached a settlement with the card owner and were granted bail. Police have recovered the stolen amount.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:18 IST
A BJP block panchayat member in Chengannur has been taken into custody for illicitly withdrawing money using a lost debit card. The card was handed over to her by a friend, and the duo managed to extract approximately Rs 25,000 from the cardholder's bank account.

Both individuals were apprehended on Monday. However, they were subsequently released on bail after reaching a settlement with the complainant. Authorities say the complaint regarding the debit card misuse was lodged on March 12.

CCTV footage was instrumental in pinpointing the suspects, and an FIR citing ordinary theft and misappropriation under the BNS was filed against them. The police confirmed the recovery of the withdrawn amount from the accused.

