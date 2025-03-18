Germany Eyes Economic Revival with Historic Infrastructure Boost

Germany's lower house of parliament is scheduled to cast a decisive vote on a major borrowing initiative intended to rejuvenate Europe's largest economy amid heightened trade tensions with the United States. The proposal, championed by German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz in alliance with the Greens, seeks parliamentary approval following a court rejection of opposition challenges.

The infrastructure fund outlines a 500 billion euro investment over 12 years, with 100 billion directed towards climate-focused initiatives, aligning with the Greens' priorities. Of the remaining amount, 300 billion euros are earmarked for federal infrastructure projects, while 100 billion euros are allocated to Germany's states, enhancing fiscal flexibility by allowing them to incur modest deficits.

A significant constitutional reform will exempt defense spending over 1% of GDP from strict borrowing limits, facilitating 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine. The strategic plan, pending further parliamentary endorsement, represents an expansive bid to boost both national and regional economic vibrancy.

