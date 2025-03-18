Tragic Clash: Dispute Over Tin Shed Turns Deadly

A violent altercation over a tin shed on disputed land in Babhannamai village has left a 62-year-old man dead and his nephew injured, according to local police on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar Singh reported that the argument erupted into a physical confrontation on Monday evening, involving two groups. Victims Umesh Chandra, also known as Ramji Ojha, and his nephew Sitanshu Ojha, both incurred severe injuries. They were rushed to a trauma center in Raniganj for initial treatment before being referred to a medical college.

Upon arrival at the medical facility, doctors declared Umesh Chandra deceased, while Sitanshu remains under medical care. The police are conducting legal processes, although a formal complaint has yet to be lodged, Singh noted. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)