Crime in 'Dev Bhoomi': Unraveling the Attack on Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur
Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by four assailants in Bilaspur, resulting in gunshot injuries. The police identified two attackers and made three arrests. The incident has sparked political allegations and concerns over gang wars in Himachal Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a violent incident unfolding in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked by four assailants at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur. The attackers struck during Holi, injuring Thakur and his personal security officer, Sanjeev Kumar.
The police have made headway by identifying two suspects, Aman and Sagar from Haryana, and arresting three individuals, including the vehicle's driver. The attack has intensified political tensions, with charges of local political interference being leveled.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged strict action against those responsible and proposed a bill to prevent organized crime. Meanwhile, the incident has drawn condemnation from various quarters, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bilaspur's Rail Connection: Anurag Thakur's Strategic Vision Amidst Funding Challenges
Farmer injured in tiger attack in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
Gang Warfare Erupts in Guayaquil: Deadly Clash Over Territory
Holi Celebration Controversy: Environmental Concerns vs. Political Allegations
Unrest in Bilaspur: Attack on Ex-MLA Sparks Political Outrage and Security Concerns