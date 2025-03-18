Left Menu

Crime in 'Dev Bhoomi': Unraveling the Attack on Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by four assailants in Bilaspur, resulting in gunshot injuries. The police identified two attackers and made three arrests. The incident has sparked political allegations and concerns over gang wars in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:35 IST
  • India

In a violent incident unfolding in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked by four assailants at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur. The attackers struck during Holi, injuring Thakur and his personal security officer, Sanjeev Kumar.

The police have made headway by identifying two suspects, Aman and Sagar from Haryana, and arresting three individuals, including the vehicle's driver. The attack has intensified political tensions, with charges of local political interference being leveled.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged strict action against those responsible and proposed a bill to prevent organized crime. Meanwhile, the incident has drawn condemnation from various quarters, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the state.

