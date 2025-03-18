Crime in 'Dev Bhoomi': Unraveling the Attack on Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur

In a violent incident unfolding in 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur suffered gunshot wounds after being attacked by four assailants at his wife's government residence in Bilaspur. The attackers struck during Holi, injuring Thakur and his personal security officer, Sanjeev Kumar.

The police have made headway by identifying two suspects, Aman and Sagar from Haryana, and arresting three individuals, including the vehicle's driver. The attack has intensified political tensions, with charges of local political interference being leveled.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pledged strict action against those responsible and proposed a bill to prevent organized crime. Meanwhile, the incident has drawn condemnation from various quarters, highlighting growing concerns over law and order in the state.

