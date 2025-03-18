Resuming Strikes: Saudi Arabia Denounces Israel's Actions

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel's continued airstrikes on Gaza, urging global intervention to halt what it described as crimes against Palestinians.

The escalating conflict has resulted in over 400 Palestinian deaths, raising concerns of a fragile two-month ceasefire disintegrating. The Palestinian health authorities provided these figures amidst relentless violence.

Despite international calls for peace, Israel has committed to escalating its military operations to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, intensifying regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)