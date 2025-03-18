Left Menu

Justice in Action: Supreme Court Judges to Visit Manipur Relief Camps

Supreme Court Justice B R Gavai and five other judges will visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to provide legal and humanitarian support. Established in response to the 2023 ethnic violence, the camps house thousands of displaced individuals. Legal and medical services will be inaugurated during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:53 IST
Justice in Action: Supreme Court Judges to Visit Manipur Relief Camps
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to address the ongoing plight of displaced individuals in Manipur, Supreme Court's Justice B R Gavai, along with five other judges, will pay a visit to the relief camps on March 22. This visit marks nearly two years since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing over 50,000 individuals.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) disclosed that during this visit, the judges would inaugurate legal services and medical camps, aiming to provide crucial aid to those affected. Essential relief materials will be distributed, and legal assistance will be available to help individuals access government benefits, retrieve lost documents, and receive medical aid.

NALSA emphasized its ongoing commitment to justice for vulnerable communities. The visit also aims to bridge the gap between legal rights and accessibility, ensuring that displaced persons receive necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives. A team of doctors from Chennai will offer extended medical services to reinforce on-ground relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025