Justice in Action: Supreme Court Judges to Visit Manipur Relief Camps

In an effort to address the ongoing plight of displaced individuals in Manipur, Supreme Court's Justice B R Gavai, along with five other judges, will pay a visit to the relief camps on March 22. This visit marks nearly two years since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, claiming hundreds of lives and displacing over 50,000 individuals.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) disclosed that during this visit, the judges would inaugurate legal services and medical camps, aiming to provide crucial aid to those affected. Essential relief materials will be distributed, and legal assistance will be available to help individuals access government benefits, retrieve lost documents, and receive medical aid.

NALSA emphasized its ongoing commitment to justice for vulnerable communities. The visit also aims to bridge the gap between legal rights and accessibility, ensuring that displaced persons receive necessary support and resources to rebuild their lives. A team of doctors from Chennai will offer extended medical services to reinforce on-ground relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)