Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Islamic Jihad Spokesperson

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza targeted and killed Naji Abu Saif, the spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, along with his wife and several family members. Sources associated with the group confirmed the attack, which took place at Abu Saif's house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:12 IST
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike has resulted in the death of Naji Abu Saif, the spokesperson for the armed wing of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. The attack not only claimed Abu Saif's life but also killed his wife and several family members, according to sources linked to the group.

Naji Abu Saif, who was commonly referred to as Abu Hamza, was specifically targeted in the airstrike at his residence in central Gaza. The operation highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

The incident underscores the volatile nature of relations between Israel and Palestinian groups, with Islamic Jihad regularly being a focal point in the conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

