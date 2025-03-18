Left Menu

Somalia's President Escapes Al Shabaab Bomb Attack

Al Shabaab militants attacked the motorcade of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu. Despite the attack, the president remained unharmed, according to officials. This marked the first direct attack on Mohamud since 2014. Images later showed him in the Middle Shabelle region amid ongoing military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:50 IST
Somalia's President Escapes Al Shabaab Bomb Attack
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
  • Country:
  • Somalia

In a brazen attack on Tuesday, Al Shabaab militants targeted the motorcade of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as it traveled through Mogadishu, according to sources and the Islamist group's statement.

Two senior officials confirmed President Mohamud's safety, while eyewitnesses noted the convoy was struck. A Reuters journalist observed the aftermath, including four fatalities near the presidential palace.

Despite Al Shabaab's frequent attacks, this incident was the first since 2014 to directly target Mohamud. Hours later, state media broadcasted his presence in the Middle Shabelle region, where forces are engaged in ongoing battles with the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025