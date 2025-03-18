Somalia's President Escapes Al Shabaab Bomb Attack
Al Shabaab militants attacked the motorcade of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu. Despite the attack, the president remained unharmed, according to officials. This marked the first direct attack on Mohamud since 2014. Images later showed him in the Middle Shabelle region amid ongoing military operations.
In a brazen attack on Tuesday, Al Shabaab militants targeted the motorcade of Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as it traveled through Mogadishu, according to sources and the Islamist group's statement.
Two senior officials confirmed President Mohamud's safety, while eyewitnesses noted the convoy was struck. A Reuters journalist observed the aftermath, including four fatalities near the presidential palace.
Despite Al Shabaab's frequent attacks, this incident was the first since 2014 to directly target Mohamud. Hours later, state media broadcasted his presence in the Middle Shabelle region, where forces are engaged in ongoing battles with the militant group.
