Controversy Erupts Over Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb in Nagpur
A recent protest by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Maharashtra's Nagpur, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, led to unrest. Violence ensued, resulting in an FIR being registered against protest leaders for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Authorities enforced a curfew to control the situation.
- Country:
- India
Tension flared in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as local police filed charges against several office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal following a protest that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials said. The demonstration demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.
Amid the protest in Chitnis Park, Mahal area, violence erupted with stones hurled at police personnel. A complaint suggested the burning of a holy book might have aggravated tensions. Authorities lodged an FIR at Ganeshpeth police station, implicating individuals like Govind Shende, VHP's state secretary.
No arrests have followed, but a curfew was imposed as of early Tuesday morning to restore order. Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams maintain vigilance in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, VHP denies wrongdoing, deeming the violence premeditated while urging strong measures against those fueling unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Protest
- VHP
- Bajrang Dal
- Aurangzeb
- Tomb
- Curfew
- Religious Sentiments
- FIR
- Violence
ALSO READ
Tension Rises as Azmi Faces Treason Accusations for Aurangzeb Remarks
Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks
Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks Praising Aurangzeb in Maharashtra Legislature
Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks
BJP Slams Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks