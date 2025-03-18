Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb in Nagpur

A recent protest by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Maharashtra's Nagpur, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, led to unrest. Violence ensued, resulting in an FIR being registered against protest leaders for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Authorities enforced a curfew to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:11 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension flared in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as local police filed charges against several office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal following a protest that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials said. The demonstration demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Amid the protest in Chitnis Park, Mahal area, violence erupted with stones hurled at police personnel. A complaint suggested the burning of a holy book might have aggravated tensions. Authorities lodged an FIR at Ganeshpeth police station, implicating individuals like Govind Shende, VHP's state secretary.

No arrests have followed, but a curfew was imposed as of early Tuesday morning to restore order. Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams maintain vigilance in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, VHP denies wrongdoing, deeming the violence premeditated while urging strong measures against those fueling unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025