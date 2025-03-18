Controversy Erupts Over Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb in Nagpur

Tension flared in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as local police filed charges against several office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal following a protest that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials said. The demonstration demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Amid the protest in Chitnis Park, Mahal area, violence erupted with stones hurled at police personnel. A complaint suggested the burning of a holy book might have aggravated tensions. Authorities lodged an FIR at Ganeshpeth police station, implicating individuals like Govind Shende, VHP's state secretary.

No arrests have followed, but a curfew was imposed as of early Tuesday morning to restore order. Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams maintain vigilance in sensitive areas. Meanwhile, VHP denies wrongdoing, deeming the violence premeditated while urging strong measures against those fueling unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)