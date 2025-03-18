Tension Reignites: Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat as Strikes Escalate

In a worrying escalation, Israeli strikes in south Lebanon have left five Hezbollah members dead, security sources report, underscoring the precariousness of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The intensifying conflict highlights the persistent volatility in the region.

This echoes the Gaza war's deadly overspill, previously contained but now flaring into a full-blown offensive crumbling Hezbollah's operations. Accusations fly between both sides as compliance with ceasefire terms is contested—Hezbollah's infrastructure remains according to Israel, while Lebanon and Hezbollah decry Israeli occupation of strategic hilltop positions.

Amidst this backdrop, Israeli forces reported multiple incidents targeting Hezbollah operatives involved in directing militant activities. As violence surges, UN peacekeepers urgently call for restraint to maintain a fragile calm in south Lebanon. Diplomatic efforts persist, with U.S.-sponsored border talks and prisoner exchanges indicating a push for stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)