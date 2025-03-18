Left Menu

Deadly Business: Assassination in Gurugram Office

A 45-year-old businessman, Baljeet Yadav, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in his Gurugram office. The incident, captured on CCTV, left two others injured. Suspected to stem from a business rivalry, police have launched an investigation and registered an FIR to capture the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman, aged 45, was fatally shot by two unidentified motorcycle-riding attackers in his office in Gurugram on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which also wounded two other individuals present in the office, was recorded by CCTV cameras. It occurred around 4 p.m. in the Hayatpur village office of Baljeet Yadav, who ran brick kilns and liquor stores in the Jhajjar district.

Upon receiving reports of the event, law enforcement arrived swiftly, recovering an empty bullet casing and initiating an investigation. The murder is suspected to be a consequence of business conflicts, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects, according to Station House Officer Rambir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

