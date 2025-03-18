Deadly Business: Assassination in Gurugram Office

A businessman, aged 45, was fatally shot by two unidentified motorcycle-riding attackers in his office in Gurugram on Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which also wounded two other individuals present in the office, was recorded by CCTV cameras. It occurred around 4 p.m. in the Hayatpur village office of Baljeet Yadav, who ran brick kilns and liquor stores in the Jhajjar district.

Upon receiving reports of the event, law enforcement arrived swiftly, recovering an empty bullet casing and initiating an investigation. The murder is suspected to be a consequence of business conflicts, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects, according to Station House Officer Rambir Singh.

