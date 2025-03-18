Left Menu

Punjab Battles Drug Influx with Pioneering Anti-Drone Trials

Punjab is conducting trials of an anti-drone system to curb drug smuggling from Pakistan. Despite intensified efforts by local authorities, a significant percentage of drugs enter the region via drones. The initiative aims to employ advanced technology for tracking and neutralizing these drones, while garnering public support.

In an intensified effort to curb the drug menace in Punjab, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora announced the trial of an anti-drone system in Tarn Taran. Set to commence on Wednesday, this initiative aims to counter the rampant smuggling of drugs through drones from across the border.

Arora, also the AAP's Punjab chief, emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and criticised the central government's lack of action in securing international borders. The advanced technology will aid in identifying, tracking, and neutralizing drones to prevent drugs from entering Punjab.

Praising local enforcement successes, Arora highlighted significant achievements in arresting offenders and dismantling drug networks. The Punjab Police's ''Yudh Nashian Virudh'' campaign has seen massive public engagement, with panchayats forming alliances against the drug scourge. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set a tight deadline for a drug-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

