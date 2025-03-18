Buffalo Meat Plot to Incite Tension Foiled: Arrests Made

In a significant development, police arrested two individuals on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to incite communal tensions by placing buffalo meat in a cowshed, a move believed to provoke unrest. The incident involved an orchestrated plan initiated on March 12.

While Yogesh Chowdhary and Shivam are now in custody, three other suspects, including Rishabh, Chaya Sharma, and Nand Kishore, remain on the run. According to police, the meat was procured from a local shop on instructions from Chaya Sharma, daughter of the cowshed operator Ram Kumar.

The plan allegedly included informing a local activist, Pawan Tomar, about the presence of buffalo meat to spark communal discord. An FIR was lodged coinciding with the Holi festival, and the meat tested positive as buffalo meat. Arrest efforts for the remaining accused are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)