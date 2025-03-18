Left Menu

Fahim Ansari Fights for Right to Drive: Clears Legal Hurdles for Auto-Rickshaw Livelihood

Fahim Ansari, acquitted in the 26/11 attacks, petitions for a police clearance certificate to drive an auto-rickshaw. The Bombay High Court asks the Maharashtra government to reply to the plea. Ansari argues the denial of the certificate violates his fundamental right to work, despite his acquittal in terror cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Maharashtra government to respond to a petition filed by Fahim Ansari, who seeks a police clearance certificate to drive an auto-rickshaw. Ansari was acquitted of involvement in the 26/11 terrorist attacks, yet his request was denied due to past accusations.

Ansari's legal representatives argue that the denial of a police clearance certificate is unjust and contravenes his fundamental rights, as confirmed by his legal acquittal in both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. The Maharashtra government will verify the claims before the court's next session on April 3.

Ansari, who has previously faced unrelated legal troubles and spent years in prison, argues that his right to work remains obstructed by prior allegations, despite being cleared of involvement in the terror attacks. The legal battle signifies his fight for a fresh start and equitable treatment in employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

