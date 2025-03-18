Left Menu

Maharashtra-WB Standoff Over Bangladeshi Deportation

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam criticizes the West Bengal government's lack of cooperation, claiming it allows illegal Bangladeshi nationals to secure bail. He highlights difficulties in proving document falsification and stresses the need for better collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:23 IST
Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam has accused the West Bengal government of not providing adequate cooperation, resulting in illegal Bangladeshi nationals securing bail due to forged documents obtained in West Bengal. He voiced these concerns in the state Assembly, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to intervene.

Kadam stated that the Maharashtra government faces challenges proving the falsification of documents in court. Due to this, a significant number of illegal residents manage to gain bail. He emphasized the need for collaboration with West Bengal to curb this issue.

The minister revealed that despite numerous arrests, deportation rates remain low. He announced that new detention centers are being established to address the growing concern and highlighted ongoing discussions with the Union Home Ministry to improve the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

