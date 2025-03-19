Judge Halts Enforcement of Transgender Military Ban

A federal judge issued a temporary injunction against an executive order from President Donald Trump that barred transgender individuals from military service. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes found that the order likely contravenes the U.S. Constitution's ban on sex discrimination, as the legal battle continues.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Judge Reyes' decision comes amid a lawsuit filed by 20 current and prospective transgender service members against the executive measure. The military had announced it would implement the order by barring transgender recruits and halting gender transition procedures for service members.

The lawsuit cites a 2020 Supreme Court ruling affirming illegal sex discrimination against transgender individuals in employment. The judge scrutinized government lawyers' assertions that transgender people are unfit for service, seeking evidence while expressing concern over derogatory language in the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)