Supreme Court Extends Relief in High-Profile Defamation Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended an existing order that exempts Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from appearing in person before a trial court. This is in connection with a criminal defamation lawsuit filed against him by Congress MP Vivek Tankha. Tankha, who is also a senior advocate, accuses Chouhan and other BJP leaders of initiating a 'coordinated, malicious, false and defamatory' campaign for political advantage. The campaign allegedly accused Tankha of opposing OBC reservations during the 2021 Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The case was addressed by a bench, including Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, which postponed the hearing to March 26. Chouhan is challenging an October 25 decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which refused to dismiss the defamation case. Represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Chouhan has argued that the statements in question were made during legislative proceedings and are covered under Article 194(2) of the Constitution, which provides legislative immunity.

On January 20, 2024, a special court in Jabalpur consented to examine the defamation charges against Chouhan and other BJP leaders under Section 500 of the IPC, summoning them for further legal proceedings. Tankha seeks Rs 10 crore as compensation and insists that BJP leaders carried out a false campaign accusing him of opposing OBC reservation in the Panchayat elections, damaging his reputation.

