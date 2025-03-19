Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Relief in High-Profile Defamation Case

The Supreme Court extended an order exempting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from appearing in a criminal defamation case brought by Congress MP Vivek Tankha. The case alleges BJP leaders conducted a defamatory campaign against Tankha over his stance on OBC reservation during the 2021 Madhya Pradesh Panchayat elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:11 IST
Supreme Court Extends Relief in High-Profile Defamation Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended an existing order that exempts Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from appearing in person before a trial court. This is in connection with a criminal defamation lawsuit filed against him by Congress MP Vivek Tankha. Tankha, who is also a senior advocate, accuses Chouhan and other BJP leaders of initiating a 'coordinated, malicious, false and defamatory' campaign for political advantage. The campaign allegedly accused Tankha of opposing OBC reservations during the 2021 Panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The case was addressed by a bench, including Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, which postponed the hearing to March 26. Chouhan is challenging an October 25 decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which refused to dismiss the defamation case. Represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, Chouhan has argued that the statements in question were made during legislative proceedings and are covered under Article 194(2) of the Constitution, which provides legislative immunity.

On January 20, 2024, a special court in Jabalpur consented to examine the defamation charges against Chouhan and other BJP leaders under Section 500 of the IPC, summoning them for further legal proceedings. Tankha seeks Rs 10 crore as compensation and insists that BJP leaders carried out a false campaign accusing him of opposing OBC reservation in the Panchayat elections, damaging his reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025