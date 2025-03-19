Crackdown on Online Gambling: Significant Progress Made
The Indian government reported a significant improvement in tackling online gambling, banning over 1,000 gambling websites in 2024. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized coordinated efforts between state and central governments to curb these activities, highlighting an effective legal framework and cooperation among cybercrime agencies.
19-03-2025
- Country:
- India
The government announced a major breakthrough in combating online gambling, revealing the ban of over 1,000 websites in the year 2024.
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the Lok Sabha, stressing the need for states and central authorities to collaborate in addressing this issue.
Vaishnaw highlighted ongoing cooperation among agencies dealing with cybercrimes, which has led to significant improvements. He assured the establishment of a robust legal framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
