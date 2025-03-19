Crackdown on Online Gambling: Significant Progress Made

The government announced a major breakthrough in combating online gambling, revealing the ban of over 1,000 websites in the year 2024.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the Lok Sabha, stressing the need for states and central authorities to collaborate in addressing this issue.

Vaishnaw highlighted ongoing cooperation among agencies dealing with cybercrimes, which has led to significant improvements. He assured the establishment of a robust legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)