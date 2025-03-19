Left Menu

Crackdown on Online Gambling: Significant Progress Made

The Indian government reported a significant improvement in tackling online gambling, banning over 1,000 gambling websites in 2024. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized coordinated efforts between state and central governments to curb these activities, highlighting an effective legal framework and cooperation among cybercrime agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:32 IST
Crackdown on Online Gambling: Significant Progress Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced a major breakthrough in combating online gambling, revealing the ban of over 1,000 websites in the year 2024.

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressed the Lok Sabha, stressing the need for states and central authorities to collaborate in addressing this issue.

Vaishnaw highlighted ongoing cooperation among agencies dealing with cybercrimes, which has led to significant improvements. He assured the establishment of a robust legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025