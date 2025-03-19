Karnataka High Court Shields Actress Ranya Rao from Media Defamation

The Karnataka High Court has intervened to protect actress Harshavardini Ranya and her father, K Ramchandra Rao, from defamatory media reports amid ongoing legal proceedings. The case involves allegations of gold smuggling connected to the actress.

Ranya Rao is under judicial custody after authorities reportedly confiscated gold and valuables worth several crores from her during an airport incident and a subsequent home search. Despite a civil court's protection order, media outlets have continued covering the case, leading the High Court to reiterate restrictions on defamatory reporting.

In a similar past case involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the court also mandated media restraint. As the issue progresses, the High Court has issued notices to media houses involved and hinted at future guidelines to manage high-profile case coverage responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)