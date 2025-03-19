Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Shields Actress Ranya Rao from Media Defamation

The Karnataka High Court has urged the media to cease broadcasting false and defamatory content against actress Harshavardini Ranya and her father amidst ongoing gold smuggling legal proceedings. The order emphasizes media restraint and possible future guidelines concerning high-profile case coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 12:35 IST
Karnataka High Court Shields Actress Ranya Rao from Media Defamation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has intervened to protect actress Harshavardini Ranya and her father, K Ramchandra Rao, from defamatory media reports amid ongoing legal proceedings. The case involves allegations of gold smuggling connected to the actress.

Ranya Rao is under judicial custody after authorities reportedly confiscated gold and valuables worth several crores from her during an airport incident and a subsequent home search. Despite a civil court's protection order, media outlets have continued covering the case, leading the High Court to reiterate restrictions on defamatory reporting.

In a similar past case involving actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the court also mandated media restraint. As the issue progresses, the High Court has issued notices to media houses involved and hinted at future guidelines to manage high-profile case coverage responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025