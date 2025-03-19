Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Security and Residency Cutbacks

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka dismissed the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's plea to restore his security contingent without a hearing.

In January, Rajapaksa filed a petition claiming his life was under threat after the government slashed his security from over 350 personnel to just 60, a move opposed by Rajapaksa who cited his role in ending the LTTE's armed campaign as a reason for the ongoing threat to his life.

The government is also taking steps to evict Rajapaksa from his official residence, justifying these moves as part of broader efforts to reduce public spending. However, the opposition argues these actions are politically motivated, as they believe former presidents are entitled to certain privileges.

