Espionage Unveiled: Kanpur Ordnance Scandal
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Kumar Vikas from Kanpur Ordnance Factory for passing sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence agent via social media. The conspiracy involved secret exchanges using fake identities and covert communication methods to share classified data.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has apprehended an employee from the Kanpur Ordnance Factory for allegedly divulging sensitive information to an operative connected to Pakistani intelligence. Named Kumar Vikas, the suspect was a Junior Works Manager at the facility.
Officers claimed that Vikas transferred confidential documents, including ordnance manufacturing details and employee records, via WhatsApp to a contact going by the alias 'Neha Sharma', who allegedly posed as a representative of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.
Authorities revealed that Vikas, lured by financial gain, maintained covert communications over social media and the Ludo gaming app. Vikas's arrest follows a similar case involving another employee, as both were part of a larger espionage operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
