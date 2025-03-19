Espionage Unveiled: Kanpur Ordnance Scandal

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has apprehended an employee from the Kanpur Ordnance Factory for allegedly divulging sensitive information to an operative connected to Pakistani intelligence. Named Kumar Vikas, the suspect was a Junior Works Manager at the facility.

Officers claimed that Vikas transferred confidential documents, including ordnance manufacturing details and employee records, via WhatsApp to a contact going by the alias 'Neha Sharma', who allegedly posed as a representative of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.

Authorities revealed that Vikas, lured by financial gain, maintained covert communications over social media and the Ludo gaming app. Vikas's arrest follows a similar case involving another employee, as both were part of a larger espionage operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)