Shockwaves in Odisha: Outcry Over Teen Gang Rape Incident

An 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Nabarangpur district reportedly fell victim to a heinous crime when two teenage boys allegedly gang-raped her after forcing her to consume alcohol, according to local police reports.

The incident, which took place on March 15 during Holi celebrations near her home in the Umerkote area, was brought to light the following day. The girl's parents subsequently filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused, aged 15 and 17, who were hiding within the district.

This shocking case has led to an uproar in the political arena. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous highlighted the frequency of such assaults in the state assembly, demanding a dedicated House committee to investigate sexual violence against women and girls. A protest is scheduled by the Congress to challenge the state's handling of these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)