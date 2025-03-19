Shockwaves in Odisha: Outcry Over Teen Gang Rape Incident
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two teenage boys in Odisha's Nabarangpur district after they coerced her into drinking alcohol. The incident, which occurred during Holi, has sparked political outrage, with Congress demanding an investigation into the rising cases of sexual assaults in the state.
An 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Nabarangpur district reportedly fell victim to a heinous crime when two teenage boys allegedly gang-raped her after forcing her to consume alcohol, according to local police reports.
The incident, which took place on March 15 during Holi celebrations near her home in the Umerkote area, was brought to light the following day. The girl's parents subsequently filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused, aged 15 and 17, who were hiding within the district.
This shocking case has led to an uproar in the political arena. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous highlighted the frequency of such assaults in the state assembly, demanding a dedicated House committee to investigate sexual violence against women and girls. A protest is scheduled by the Congress to challenge the state's handling of these issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
