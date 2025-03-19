Supreme Court Questions Distribution Disparities in Subsidized Rations

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over the disparity in state-reported data on per capita growth and the population below the poverty line. This discrepancy, the court pointed out, hinders the proper allocation of subsidies to genuine beneficiaries.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the need for transparency in the distribution of ration cards, implying the inclusion of those undeserving, influenced by political motives. Prompted by pandemic-induced hardships on migrant workers, the suo motu case revealed an ongoing reliance on outdated census data, potentially excluding millions from necessary aid.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan underscored inequalities driven by the wealth divide, advocating for the issuance of free ration through the e-shram portal to registered migrant workers. The court has requested the Centre's response on the current status of free ration distribution, stressing that only taxpayers seem exempt from ration relief.

