Tragedy Strikes: Young Survivor's Alleged Suicide in Shelter Home

A 14-year-old rape survivor in Chhattisgarh allegedly committed suicide at a government-aided shelter home. Initially lodging a complaint against a teenage boy, the girl's tragic end highlights systemic failures. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Updated: 19-03-2025 16:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Survivor's Alleged Suicide in Shelter Home
In a heartrending incident, a 14-year-old rape survivor was found hanging in a government-aided shelter home in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, police reported on Wednesday.

The girl, whose mother has passed away and father is mentally unsound, had lodged a rape complaint against a local teenage boy. He was detained and sent to a juvenile home.

Authorities are now investigating the survivor's alleged suicide as a case of unnatural death. The girl was at the shelter home for counseling and further legal proceedings when tragedy struck.

