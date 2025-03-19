Heroic Metro Rescue: CRPF Sub-Inspector Saves Passenger's Life

A CRPF Sub-Inspector became a hero when she saved the life of a passenger who collapsed in a crowded Delhi Metro coach by performing CPR. According to officials, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening between the Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar stations along the Blue Line.

Sub-Inspector Anjali, 27, noticed a middle-aged man collapsing behind her, likely due to a cardiac incident. The coach was densely packed, adding to the urgency of the situation. Anjali promptly administered CPR, reviving the man, who was then taken to the Moti Nagar station for medical attention.

Anjali, who joined the CRPF's 88th Mahila Battalion in 2022, expressed disappointment over the lack of assistance from fellow passengers. Her actions were praised by the CRPF Director General, who announced a commendation for her brave effort. CPR is a critical skill taught to security personnel during their training.

(With inputs from agencies.)