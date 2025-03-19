President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared the culmination of Russia's military campaign to overpower Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. The announcement comes after a seven-month incursion by Kyiv's troops, initiated in August.

The operation by Ukrainian forces was strategically aimed at diverting Russia's military focus from eastern Ukraine. By doing so, Kyiv hoped to gain a tactical advantage as a bargaining chip in future diplomatic negotiations.

Furthermore, the incursion intended to provoke a reaction from President Putin, testing the resolve of Moscow's leadership amid ongoing tensions. With the conclusion of this phase, the stakes in the region remain critically high.

