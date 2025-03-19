Left Menu

Putin Declares Russian Triumph in Kursk Region

President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of Russian military efforts to defeat Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. The incursion by Kyiv, lasting seven months, aimed to distract Moscow's troops from eastern Ukraine and gain leverage in potential negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:03 IST
Putin Declares Russian Triumph in Kursk Region
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared the culmination of Russia's military campaign to overpower Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. The announcement comes after a seven-month incursion by Kyiv's troops, initiated in August.

The operation by Ukrainian forces was strategically aimed at diverting Russia's military focus from eastern Ukraine. By doing so, Kyiv hoped to gain a tactical advantage as a bargaining chip in future diplomatic negotiations.

Furthermore, the incursion intended to provoke a reaction from President Putin, testing the resolve of Moscow's leadership amid ongoing tensions. With the conclusion of this phase, the stakes in the region remain critically high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025